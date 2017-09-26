SILVER Alert issued for missing elderly Phoenix man

Heil may be driving a vehicle similar to this one, a white 1997 Toyota Camry with AZ plate FHJ98 (Source: Phoenix Police Department)

The Phoenix Police Department has issued a SILVER Alert for 87-year-old Frederick Heil.

According to a PPD release Heil left his home in the 3100 block of North 36th Avenue at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26 and was traveling to Redrock, Arizona to visit with family and friends. He has not been seen since and did not make it to the family visit.

Heil is described as white, 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. It is not known what he was last wearing, but he is driving his vehicle a white 1997 Toyota Camry with AZ Wheelchair License plate FHJ89.

He may appear to be confused when approached, according to Heil's family.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or christopher.jansen@phoenix.gov; after hours: (602)262-6141.

