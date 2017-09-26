SILVER Alert issued for missing elderly Phoenix man

87-year-old Frederick Heil is described as white, 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. It is not known what he was last wearing, but he is driving his vehicle a white, 1997 Toyota Camry with AZ License plate FHJ89.
87-year-old Frederick Heil is described as white, 5-foot-10, weighing 200 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. It is not known what he was last wearing, but he is driving his vehicle a white, 1997 Toyota Camry with AZ License plate FHJ89.
A man was speeding and riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into a front loader in midtown Tucson last week, city police said.
A man was speeding and riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into a front loader in midtown Tucson last week, city police said.
The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
The county says it has reached a "critical percentage of new infections" so it is taking steps to keep the infection from spreading.
The OSIRIS-REx team in Tucson has been working around-the-clock since reconnecting with the spacecraft after its "slingshot" trip around Earth's orbit.
The OSIRIS-REx team in Tucson has been working around-the-clock since reconnecting with the spacecraft after its "slingshot" trip around Earth's orbit.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
An Ohio mom is warning parents of the potential dangers of pacifier clips after her 2-year-old daughter received a burn-like injury.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.
North Korea "destroyed" Otto Warmbier, who died in June after being detained for nearly a year and a half, his mother told FOX and Friends in an interview Tuesday.
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.
Auburn University's Campus Safety & Security confirmed Tuesday that it has received a report from a woman who believes she was raped at an on-campus fraternity house.
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.
The University of Louisville appears to be one of seven schools implicated in a scathing cash-for-talent report released Tuesday.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
Roy Coons was charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder, attempted rape of a child and aggravated burglary.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
Before the bride realized what was happening, her husband ran to save the boy, who was face down in a nearby pond.
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.
U.S. Sen. Luther Strange and firebrand jurist Roy Moore face off in Alabama's GOP primary where President Donald Trump _ and who is better to support him _ has taken center stage.