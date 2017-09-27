Possible carbon monoxide poisoning sends three to the hospital

Three people are in the hospital on Tuesday night, after Tucson Fire Department crews responded to a report of carbon monoxide poisoning, near Starr Pass and Greasewood Road.

According to a TFD news release the call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, when crews arrived they discovered two teenagers, a woman in her 60s, and the family dog showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.

The teenager's mother had returned home and discovered the three inside the home. According to the release, crews discovered that a vehicle in the garage had accidentally been left running with the garage door down, but the house door still open. It was the open door into the house that allowed the carbon monoxide to affect the three.

Firefighters treated the family dog with oxygen at the scene, and the animal made a quick recovery and began acting normal again.

Tucson Fire offers the following safety tips for carbon monoxide monitoring:

With the Tucson temperatures beginning to drop and heaters close to turning on, this is a good reminder to check your carbon monoxide alarms.

If you do not have one, consider getting one.

Remember to always leave your garage door open when the vehicle is running, even if you think the car will only be on for a few seconds.

This odorless, colorless, tasteless gas is often called the “silent killer” because it is virtually undetectable without the use of a CO alarm.

