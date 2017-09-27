Possible carbon monoxide poisoning sends three to the hospital

The Silver Alert for 87-year-old Frederick Heil has been canceled as he was located and is back with his family.
Marana police are looking for additional suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.
According to a Tucson Fire Department news release the call came in at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of West San Marcos Boulevard, when crews arrived they discovered two teenagers, a woman in her 60s, and the family dog showing signs of carbon monoxide poisoning.
10 men - including University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel "Book" Richardson - were charged with using bribes to influence star athletes at their respective schools.
A man was speeding and riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into a front loader in midtown Tucson last week, city police said.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
A Memphis rapper shot multiple times in Hollywood and rushed to a local hospital, according to a report from TMZ.
