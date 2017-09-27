First truckload of donations heading to Mexico for earthquake victims

When you stop and pump gas, do you know if the pump you're using is safe and accurate? In a KOLD News 13 Investigation - we looked into how often pumps are inspected in Arizona, how your information is protected, and how you get every drop of gas you pay for.
When you stop and pump gas, do you know if the pump you're using is safe and accurate? In a KOLD News 13 Investigation - we looked into how often pumps are inspected in Arizona, how your information is protected, and how you get every drop of gas you pay for.
The Mexican state of Sonora will pick up a truckload of supplies on Wednesday for the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck central Mexico last week. The items – which include food, clothes, blankets and even construction equipment – were collected by people in Tucson and Phoenix.
The Mexican state of Sonora will pick up a truckload of supplies on Wednesday for the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck central Mexico last week. The items – which include food, clothes, blankets and even construction equipment – were collected by people in Tucson and Phoenix.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
The Silver Alert for 87-year-old Frederick Heil has been canceled as he was located and is back with his family.
The Silver Alert for 87-year-old Frederick Heil has been canceled as he was located and is back with his family.
Marana police are looking for additional suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.
Marana police are looking for additional suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.