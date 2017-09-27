First truckload of donations heading to Mexico for earthquake victims

The Mexican state of Sonora will pick up a truckload of supplies on Wednesday for the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck central Mexico last week.

The items – which include food, clothes, blankets and even construction equipment – were collected by people in Tucson and Phoenix.

Several pallets collected here in #Tucson. Organizers tell me the supply-drive has been very successful. #Sonora #FuerzaMexico pic.twitter.com/K6Dz8MzXbc — Vicki Karr (@vickikarrnews) September 27, 2017

The governor of Sonora opened up the centers on Thursday. Between both cities, people have donated enough supplies to fill a semi-truck.

The truck will be driven to Hermosillo, and state officials will then distribute the supplies to the states in need.

The Mexican Consulate in Tucson said it has been busy with people wanting to help. Consulate workers are directing people to the pop-up centers as a way to make sure donations go to the right place.

Marco Luzania, who represents Sonora, runs the donation center in Tucson at Arizona Fresh Foods. He said people are always skeptical when handing over free stuff. He said that’s why the state opened up the centers.

“We expecting to get a full trailer that’s going to Hermosillo and over there the governor they would send all the things to the different states that got hurt over there in Mexico,” he said.

Luzania said he has seen an outpouring of support from the community. People are stopping by after and before work to d rop off bags full of supplies. He said Mexico really needs the help right now.

“This coming from the governor of Sonora. Trying to help the people, our brothers in Mexico. They really need the help, and we are here to do it,” he said.



Donate wisely. The local Better Business Bureau advises you to do your homework when donating items because natural disasters keep scammers busy.

The BBB said it’s important to make sure to know where your donations are going, both monetary and supplies. Click here for tips from the BBB about international donations.

Ways to help

The Mexican Consulate in Tucson is directing people to the Cruz Roja for monetary donations. Click here for more information from the consulate.

If you’d like to donate supplies, the local donation center is located at 628 E. 20th Street. They are accepting donations until Saturday, Sept. 30th.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.