Make every day National Pancake Day

Blue Granola Pancakes

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

pinch of salt

1 TBSP sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ cups milk

1 TBSP lemon juice

1/2 cup fresh or dried blueberries

1/2 cup granola

powdered sugar for dusting

lots of butter for greasing griddle

DIRECTIONS

Combine flour, baking powder, salt, & sugar in a large bowl.

Combine eggs, milk, & lemon juice in medium bowl. Whisk briefly with fork to incorporate eggs.

Make a well in center of dry ingredients, gradually pour in wet ingredients while stirring until fully incorporated. Some lumps are OK.

Pour batter on preheated, buttered griddle. Add blueberries and granola to topside of pancakes as desired. After a few minutes, outside of cakes will start to dry out and bubbles will start to appear in the cakes.

Flip pancakes and cook anther few minutes until golden brown on both sides.

Dust with powdered sugar and serve hot with syrup & butter.



