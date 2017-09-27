Make every day National Pancake Day

Recipe for blue granola pancakes as seen on Fox 11 Daybreak.
Greek Salad that is easy to double or triple, depending on the crowd you have!
Chef Maria Mazon joined us from Boca Tacos y Tequila for this week's What's For Lunch segment. We made "Salmon A La Plancha."
Texas Roadhouse stopped by Fox 11 to show you how to make fall-off-the-bone ribs.
Tanque Verde Ranch is in the middle of their Prickly Pear Harvest Event. Executive Chef Justin Macy joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to make Prickly Pear Margaritas.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
The anticipated release of thousands of never-before-seen government documents related to President John F. Kennedy's assassination has scholars and armchair detectives buzzing.
Sonic has more than 3,600 locations in 45 states across America, but there is no word yet on how many people may have possibly been affected.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
One of the suspects arrested in connection with the deadly shooting near Futrell Park Sunday night “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately,” killing a pregnant woman and causing the death of her unborn child, arrest warrants released Wednesday reveal. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.
