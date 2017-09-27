Rapper Pitbull uses private plane to transport cancer patients f - Tucson News Now

Rapper Pitbull uses private plane to transport cancer patients from Puerto Rico

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
Rapper Pitbull has apparently been using his private plane to pick up cancer patients from Puerto Rico, and take them to chemotherapy.

Pitbull hasn't publicly mentioned it, but Representative Jenniffer González, Republican Congresswoman from Puerto Rico, tweeted a thanks to rapper.

Gracias al cantante @pitbull x prestar avión privado para trasladar pacientes de cáncer de PR a USA para q puedan tomar quimio @DeptSaludPR

When contacted by CNN Pitbull's spokesman said on his behalf:

"Thank God we're blessed to help. Just doing my part."

