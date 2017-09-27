Rapper Pitbull uses private plane to transport cancer patients from Puerto Rico

Rapper Pitbull has apparently been using his private plane to pick up cancer patients from Puerto Rico, and take them to chemotherapy.
When you stop and pump gas, do you know if the pump you're using is safe and accurate? In a KOLD News 13 Investigation - we looked into how often pumps are inspected in Arizona, how your information is protected, and how you get every drop of gas you pay for.
The Mexican state of Sonora will pick up a truckload of supplies on Wednesday for the victims of the deadly earthquake that struck central Mexico last week. The items – which include food, clothes, blankets and even construction equipment – were collected by people in Tucson and Phoenix.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
The Silver Alert for 87-year-old Frederick Heil has been canceled as he was located and is back with his family.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.
St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of a homicide in Chalmette.
Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino has been placed on leave at the University of Louisville.
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
