Golder Ranch Fire District names new Division Chief of Operations

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Joshua Hurguy (Source: Golder Ranch Fire District) Joshua Hurguy (Source: Golder Ranch Fire District)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Joshua Hurguy has been selected as the new Division Chief of Operations for Golder Ranch Fire District effective immediately. Prior to this promotion Chief Hurguy served the fire district as the deputy chief in charge of emergency medical services.   

Fire Chief Randy Karrer commented, “For the past 16 years Chief Hurguy has shown our organization that he is innovative in the way that he approaches fire and EMS. He is a humble and brilliant fire officer who will do very well in this new role.” 

Chief Hurguy is a certified emergency paramedic and has an undergraduate degree and master’s degree from Northern Arizona University. Additionally, he is pursuing the designation of Executive Fire Officer through the National Fire Academy. 

Chief Hurguy is looking forward to working with his peers in this new role to help him remain global in his approach to the execution of tasks and projects assigned to him in order to realize the greatest benefit for the community and district employees. 

