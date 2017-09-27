USAF A-10 demonstration team will once again take to the skies

The U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration team will once again be flying the airshow circuit, according to a news release from the 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs office.

Assigned out of Tucson's Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the single-ship aerial demonstration team is sponsored by Air Combat Command and will fly 14 airshows during the 2018 season. The team pilot is Captain Cody Wilton.

The A-10 demo team last flew in 2011, and flew exclusively with the Air Force Heritage Flight program in 2012 and 2017.

For those of you wondering about the A-10 maneuvering over DM this am: A-10 Demo Team is back & will begin air shows in 2018! #A-10Demo pic.twitter.com/OmGvLZ8jqW — Scott Campbell (@355FW_CC) September 27, 2017

Specifically designed for close air support, the Thunderbolt II’s combination of high and low speed maneuverability, long loiter time, and accurate weapons delivery has proven an important asset in Air Force operations throughout history, according to the release.

The team’s schedule is currently being built.

