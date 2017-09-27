UPDATE: Deadly crash closes westbound Speedway at Kolb

The Tucson Police Department is reporting that a woman hit by the school bus has died.

Westbound Speedway from Pantano to Kolb will be closed for the next several hours, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the TPD.

The driver and a teenage student, who were on the bus were not injured, according to Sgt. Bay.

#BREAKING: TPD says @TVUSDschools bus hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Speedway & Kolb. WB Speedway shutdown. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/F9XzuZXLVq — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) September 27, 2017

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

