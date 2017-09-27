UPDATE: Deadly crash closes westbound Speedway at Kolb

The area is closed to traffic. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.
Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said Sunday after he and 13 teammates participated in a showing of unity during the national anthem that it was not a planned act.
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.
