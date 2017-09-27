UPDATE: Driver passed out before deadly school bus crash

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Athletes are cranking up their training for El Tour de Tucson, which means drivers will see them on the roadways, especially early in the morning as they try to beat the heat.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.
She has won 11 Emmys, eight for acting and three as a producer.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
Twenty-seven years after a Florida woman was shot to death on her doorstep by someone in a clown costume, authorities have made an arrest.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
Two attorneys with the Balch and Bingham lawyer and an executive with the coal company, Drummond, have been indicted in an alleged bribery investigation that has already seen the guilty plea of a former state senator.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says a Chalmette man brutally murdered his ex-wife with an ax as her mother begged for her daughter's life.
