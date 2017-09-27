UPDATE: Driver passed out before deadly school bus crash - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Driver passed out before deadly school bus crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Westbound Speedway still closed. (Source: Tucson News Now) Westbound Speedway still closed. (Source: Tucson News Now)
School bus hits pedestrian. (Source: Tucson News Now) School bus hits pedestrian. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
Crash scene map (Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps) Crash scene map (Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a Tanque Verde school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene, according to a news release.

Westbound Speedway from Pantano to Kolb was closed for several hours, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the TPD. 

TPD said the bus driver passed out behind the wheel and veered onto the sidewalk where he struck several trees and poles before hitting the woman.

The driver and a teenage student, who were on the bus were not injured, according to Sgt. Bay. 

In a release police said "neither speed nor drug or alcohol impairment appear to be factors in this collision."

The woman's name is being withheld until police contact her next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly