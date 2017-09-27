UPDATE: Driver passed out before deadly school bus crash

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a Tanque Verde school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene, according to a news release.

Westbound Speedway from Pantano to Kolb was closed for several hours, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the TPD.

Westbound speedway still closed between Pantano and Kolb following deadly pedestrian accident involving a school bus. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/kK4J8QGPQV — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) September 28, 2017

TPD said the bus driver passed out behind the wheel and veered onto the sidewalk where he struck several trees and poles before hitting the woman.

The driver and a teenage student, who were on the bus were not injured, according to Sgt. Bay.

#BREAKING: TPD says @TVUSDschools bus hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Speedway & Kolb. WB Speedway shutdown. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/F9XzuZXLVq — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) September 27, 2017

In a release police said "neither speed nor drug or alcohol impairment appear to be factors in this collision."

The woman's name is being withheld until police contact her next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with Tucson News Now for the latest.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.