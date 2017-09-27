UPDATE: Police ID woman who died in school bus crash

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
Two hot spots for ticketing distracted drivers in the county have combined for 13 out of the 80 citations.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and use an alternate route if possible.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
A 64-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 on Tuesday morning.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.
Two straight days of massive and dangerous rock falls at Yosemite National Park have left one person dead, two injured and mountain climbers stunned.
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.
Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina.
Law enforcement officials say a note found in the car of a man charged in a Tennessee church shooting referenced retaliation for a white supremacist's massacre at a black church two years ago in Charleston, South Carolina.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.