UPDATE: Police ID woman who died in school bus crash

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a Tanque Verde school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sept. 27.

On Friday, Sept. 29, police identified the woman as 43-year-old Kimberly Ebersbacher.

Medics pronounced Ebersbacher dead on scene, according to a news release.

Westbound Speedway from Pantano to Kolb was closed for several hours, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the TPD.

Westbound speedway still closed between Pantano and Kolb following deadly pedestrian accident involving a school bus. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/kK4J8QGPQV — Janice Yu (@JaniceYuNews) September 28, 2017

TPD said the bus driver passed out behind the wheel and veered onto the sidewalk where he struck several trees and poles before hitting Ebersbacher.

Tucson News Now reached out to the Tanque Verde Unified School District and the Department of Public Safety to get information on how often medical exams are required.

Current school bus drivers and applicants are required to get a medical exam. The medical examiner certificate is valid for up to two years.

It can expire before that if a doctor decides they need to monitor some kind of a health concern.

An official with the TVUSD's transportation department says their drivers are required to pass a "rigorous physical exam" every two years which includes "stringent requirements."

The district also said the bus involved in the accident was inspected by DPS on Sept. 21 and passed with no violations.

The driver and a teenage student, who were on the bus were not injured, according to Sgt. Bay.

#BREAKING: TPD says @TVUSDschools bus hit a pedestrian near the intersection of Speedway & Kolb. WB Speedway shutdown. @TucsonNewsNow pic.twitter.com/F9XzuZXLVq — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) September 27, 2017

In a release police said "neither speed nor drug or alcohol impairment appear to be factors in this collision."

