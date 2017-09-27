Second Chance job fair held at the TCC

The fourth annual Second Chance job fair took place on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at the Tucson Convention Center. The event was for people who have a criminal records and are having a hard time getting a job.

Nearly 40 employers took part.

“We have people here who want to come to work, who want to show up, and they are excited about getting back to the community,” Karen King with Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Program said.

Tucson native, Daniel Gamez spent the last 26 years of his life in jail and was released a few months ago. Right now, he’s volunteering at a recovery center, but is looking for a full-time job. “It’s not like I have my hands out and I’m expecting something for free. I don’t expect that, but I just want a fair shot. Give me a shot,” he said.

Gamez hopeful now in his job search. “This is my life. I’m 47 years old. I feel like there are different seasons in people’s lives. There are good ones and bad ones. I don’t believe in luck. I’ve made a lot of bad choices but I think I’m on the track to the good choices that I made in my life,” he said.

Organizers of Wednesday’s event say more than 1,600 people applied for a job.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.