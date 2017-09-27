Marana Cares Mobile traveling to children over fall break

Marana Unified School District announces their Marana Cares Mobile service for fall break, the week of Oct. 9 – 13.

Created from a retired school bus, Marana Cares Mobile offers FREE nutritious and delicious meals in an air conditioned mobile facility with interior and exterior serving areas. Handicap accessible, the refurbished mobile unit offers a fun dining experience, with Wi-fi, Chromebooks, and literacy encouragement for children.

Marana Cares Mobile operates during school breaks and summer months. Since inception, Marana Cares Mobile has served 4616 meals.

Dr. Doug Wilson, superintendent, states, “Marana Cares Mobile allows us to give more back to our community by doing what is the very best for children. Nutrition and health are critical to a child's ability to learn and be successful. This service allows us to meet those needs during times when students are not at school so they are better prepared to return to school ready to learn.”

Marana Cares Mobile fall break schedule: Monday, October 9 – Friday, October 13

11 a.m. to noon at Sandario Road and Anthony Road (southeast corner next to the Marana Congregation of Jehovah’s Witness Church)

12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 6560 W. El Tiro Road (at the Marana Domestic Water Improvement District).

Marana Cares Mobile is made possible through private donation, corporate sponsorships, charitable foundations and the USDA Summer Food Service Program*. *Summer months only.

To learn more about donations/sponsorship, please contact 520-682-4774. http://www.maranausd.org/mcm

