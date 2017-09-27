Tucson lawyer gives perspective on basketball scandal

Statements released by UA President and the Arizona Board of Regents on the basketball scandal.
Statements released by UA President and the Arizona Board of Regents on the basketball scandal.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
We went searching for answers and a response to the Federal investigation into Emanuel “Book” Richardson.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 about an older man trying to lure children into his vehicle, near Bullfinch Drive and Shearwater Drive, just south of Ajo Highway.
Assigned out of D-M, the single-ship aerial demonstration team is sponsored by Air Combat Command and will fly 14 airshows during the 2018 season. The team pilot is Captain Cody Wilton.
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
Emergency workers estimated the child had been left in the 91-degree heat about 30 minutes, but said he appeared to be well cared for before being left on the interstate.
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction.
President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a wide-ranging plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.
Horror movie fans in the Lowcountry have a lot to be excited for as it has been announced that the remake of the classic 1978 movie 'Halloween' will be shot in Charleston, according to the director.
As the parents were making a big decision about the surgery, Border Patrol agents showed up asking about their status.
Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said Sunday after he and 13 teammates participated in a showing of unity during the national anthem that it was not a planned act.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
Myrtle Beach police have served a search warrant at a home on Third Avenue South on Thursday night in reference to the disappearance of an 11-month-old child.
