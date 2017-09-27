PCSD: Stranger danger alert for southwest side neighborhood

Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 about an older man trying to lure children into his vehicle, near Bullfinch Drive and Shearwater Drive, just south of Ajo Highway.
A Sierra Vista man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to get a teenage girl to travel from Minnesota to Arizona and have sex with him.
Marana police are looking for additional suspects in a commercial burglary that happened late Monday night, Sep. 25.
A man was speeding and riding a stolen motorcycle when he crashed into a front loader in midtown Tucson last week, city police said.
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.
The man who allegedly punched the 12-year-old says he acted in self-defense.
A dog continues to receive care at a Grand Strand facility after “kids” dumped boiling water on the animal.
Two Oxford dogs were pepper-sprayed by a United States Postal Service worker.
Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro said Sunday after he and 13 teammates participated in a showing of unity during the national anthem that it was not a planned act.
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.
The Tennessee teenager taken by her high school teacher spoke to a reporter for the first time since the ordeal.
Pitbull isn't the only celebrity stepping up to help the people of Puerto Rico, whose homes have been devastated by Hurricane Wilma.
