PCSD: Stranger danger alert for southwest side neighborhood

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is reporting a "stranger danger" alert for a southwest side neighborhood.

PCSD received a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 about an older man trying to lure children into his vehicle. The incident happened at a bus stop for Vesey Elementary School, near Bullfinch Drive and Shearwater Drive, just south of Ajo Highway. The children did not get into the vehicle.

The man was driving a silver-gray car, according to Ryan Inglett, PCSD spokesman.

Deputies searched the area, but were not able to find the man or the vehicle.

PCSD is asking the public to keep their eyes open and call if they see anything or anyone suspicious.

