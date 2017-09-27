Looking for answers in the Book Richardson case

Tucson News Now went searching for answers and a response to the Federal investigation into Emanuel “Book” Richardson.



We started at his house on the northwest-side. After knocking on the door, the person on the other side locked it. We knocked again and nothing.



We did meet a neighbor, Robert Bailey. He has lived next door for about a year. He tells us, Book introduced himself when they first moved in. Bailey was pretty shocked to hear about the news of his neighbor.



After our interview with Bailey, a red SUV pulled out of the garage at Richardson’s home. There was a woman driving and it appeared that the passenger seat of the car was reclined all the way back. We tried to stop the vehicle for an interview, they sped right past us.



The last stop we made was to the Arizona Athletics Department. We saw associate coach Lorenzo Romar walking by. When asked if he had anything to say about the investigation, he told us he had no comment.

