Registration open for Ted Walker Youth Day Jan. 25

Educators can begin registering their students to attend the annual Ted Walker Youth Day celebration, set for Jan. 25, 2018, at Old Tucson Studios, 201 S. Kinney Road.

In past years, more than 3,000 students in grades 4 to 6 got a taste of the Old West with educational presentations and displays aligned with core standards. Previous educational booths included the: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Pima County Environmental Education, Buffalo Soldiers, Arizona Game & Fish and many more. A complete list of vendors and additional educational information will be provided prior to the event.



Schools are responsible for providing transportation to the event. Registered classes and their chaperones (meeting the 1/10 ratio) will receive free entrance into Old Tucson, access to all educational presentations and a hot dog lunch. Teachers are counted in the free chaperon count. Additional activities and food are available at a cost.

Educators can complete the registration form at the Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation website, where they also will find a list of FAQs about the event. Submit registration forms by emailing lisa.uthe@pima.gov, faxing them to 520-724-5078 or by mail to Lisa Uthe, Pima County NRPR, 3500 W. River Rd. Tucson, AZ 85741. Registration will remain open until January 7, 2018, or until full.

Walker was a longtime business leader, philanthropist and Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation Commission member. He was instrumental in the expansion of the county’s park system from 1953 to 1973. The Pima County Board of Supervisors renamed Ina Road Park the Ted Walker Park in 1979 for his contributions to the development and expansion of the park system.

Walker founded a Youth Day celebration in 1988 to give local schoolchildren an opportunity to experience Southwestern history and culture. Ted Walker Youth Day is sponsored by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation in partnership with Old Tucson Studios, Pima County Parklands Foundation, Dan Felix Memorial Fund and Arizona Sonora Western Heritage Foundation.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.