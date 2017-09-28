Lyft driver robbed, thieves steal engagement ring

A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.

“They reached back there and grabbed the first bag they got their hands on,” robbery victim, Steven Espinoza said.

Espinoza has given nearly 800 Lyft rides all around Tucson. But on Monday night, he picked up a pair of passengers who robbed him during the ride.

“My heart stopped because I thought about all the stuff that was in there,” Espinoza said.

Steven is set to marry his high school sweetheart, Monique, in three short weeks. Inside the stolen bag was the engagement ring he picked out for her, with sentimental value he said you can’t put a price tag on.

“It all meant so much to me and it’s all just gone – and it just broke her heart. She was inconsolable for hours,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza said he kept the ring in his personal backpack so Monique wouldn't be tempted to wear it before the wedding. Also in the bag, were all of his wedding invitations, his laptop and gaming system. Espinoza d ropped the suspect’s off at the Desert Willow Mobile Home Park on the south side.

As soon as he realized the bag was stolen he called deputies and gave them a detailed description of the suspects. But the man and woman were not the original people who requested the Lyft ride. Espinoza said they got in at the last minute and shared the cost with the other passengers, but that leaves him with none of their personal information.

Now as Espinoza scrambles to find another ring in time for the wedding – he fears this couple may strike again and hurt another driver.

“We’re vulnerable. We can’t carry. We can’t do anything to protect ourselves,” Espinoza said.

Espinoza has the serial numbers for the electronics and plans to check in with area pawn shops. If you have any information about this you’re asked to call 88-CRIME.

