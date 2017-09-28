Adopt cats and pit bulls at a discount in October

Looking for a 'fur'ever friend, then this will be good news for you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is offering discounted adoption fess for all pit bulls and cats in October.

All cases of kennel cough were treated successfully and public access to view dogs was restored on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to a recent news release.

Pit bulls at the center are available for a $50 adoption fee, in recognition of National Pit Bull Awareness Month (taking place throughout October). Cats at the center are available for adoption with a $25 fee, as the center is nearly at capacity for cats.

"We’ve received many new cats in need of families. Right now we have cats of all ages, from high energy kittens, to calm seniors,” Animal Control Supervisor Arleen Garcia said in the news release. "It’s the perfect time to find the right cat, or cats, for your home!"

Some cats from the center are also available for adoption at the local PetSmart store.

Adoption fees include sterilization, the first set of vaccinations, a complete physical exam, City pet license, and a microchip implant. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more, call (520) 458-4151.

According to the news release, all black cat adoptions will be suspended from Oct. 23-Oct. 31. October can pose risks for black cats due to their association with Halloween, which can make them victims of pranks or sought after for temporary adoptions.

"While the shelter would like to encourage adoptions this month, staff recognizes that it can be a particularly dangerous time for some cats," stated the release.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.