Marana police, PCSD searching for 2 men after short vehicle chas - Tucson News Now

Marana police, PCSD searching for 2 men after short vehicle chase

By Tucson News Now Staff
Heavy police presence on Cortaro Road. (Source: Tucson News Now) Heavy police presence on Cortaro Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)
MARANA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Marana Police Department are searching for two men who ran from a crash scene after a short pursuit.  

According to PCSD the incident took place on Cortaro Farms Road between Hartman and Camino de Oeste, about a mile east of Interstate 10. 

Deputies say the vehicle, a white Mustang ran up onto the curb and then two men got out and took off running.  

Suspected drugs were found inside the vehicle, according to officials. 

