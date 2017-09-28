Marana police, PCSD searching for 2 men after short vehicle chase

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Marana Police Department are searching for two men who ran from a crash scene after a short pursuit.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 about an older man trying to lure children into his vehicle, near Bullfinch Drive and Shearwater Drive, just south of Ajo Highway.
A Sierra Vista man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for trying to get a teenage girl to travel from Minnesota to Arizona and have sex with him.
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.
Southwest says it's apologizing after police drag a woman off a flight.
