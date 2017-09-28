Marana police, PCSD searching for 2 men after short vehicle chase

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the Marana Police Department are searching for two men who ran from a crash scene after a short pursuit.

According to PCSD the incident took place on Cortaro Farms Road between Hartman and Camino de Oeste, about a mile east of Interstate 10.

Deputies say the vehicle, a white Mustang ran up onto the curb and then two men got out and took off running.

Suspected drugs were found inside the vehicle, according to officials.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.