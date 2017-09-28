OVERTIME: Battle of the best

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The top two Southern Arizona high school football teams with the top two skill players are set for a Week 6 square off on Thursday night.
The top two Southern Arizona high school football teams with the top two skill players are set for a Week 6 square off on Thursday night.
Statements released by UA President and the Arizona Board of Regents on the basketball scandal.
Statements released by UA President and the Arizona Board of Regents on the basketball scandal.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
We went searching for answers and a response to the Federal investigation into Emanuel “Book” Richardson.
We went searching for answers and a response to the Federal investigation into Emanuel “Book” Richardson.