OVERTIME: Battle of the best

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Salpointe Catholic's Bijan Robinson can eclipse the 1,000-yard rushing mark with a big game against Cienega.

The two skill players largely believed to be the best in Southern Arizona high school football will share the same field Thursday night in a battle of unbeatens.

Cienega’s Jamarye Joiner and Salpointe Catholic’s Bijan Robinson will be center stage as the Bobcats (5-0) host the Lancers (5-0) in a 7 p.m. affair in Vail.

This will be Joiner’s second appearance against the team he help quarterback as a freshman in 2014.

Cienega walloped Salpointe Catholic 51-14 on their home field last season. The senior quarterback accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one running.

The 2018 UA commit has 1,154 total yards this season (823 passing and 331 rushing). He’s thrown for 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions while running for ten more scores.

Joiner has completed 60% of his passes this season.

The sophomore Robinson has run for 864 yards and 12 touchdowns through five games and that’s 3rd best in all of Division 4A.

The Lancers have played the majority of this season without their other top runner Mario Padilla due to injury. Padilla has appeared in just two games (20 car 67 yds TD).

Salpointe Catholic’s running game is led upfront by Washington Huskies 2017 commit Matteo Mele. The 6’6 275-pound lineman is currently rated as the third-best recruit in the state of Arizona by 24/7 Sports.

