Arizona's Alkins out 8-10 weeks after foot surgery

Arizona sophomore guard Rawle Alkins could be out up to three months after undergoing surgery for a broken right foot.
The operation has resulted in charges for 10 people, including coaches from Auburn, Southern California, Arizona and Oklahoma State.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
We went searching for answers and a response to the Federal investigation into Emanuel “Book” Richardson.
A Tucson attorney, who has worked for the basketball program at the University of Arizona, believes the silence of Head Coach Sean Miller "is a little deafening" following the FBI's announcement of charges yesterday against Assistant Coach Book Richardson, accused of taking bribes.
