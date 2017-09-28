Arizona's Alkins out 8-10 weeks after foot surgery

Arizona sophomore guard Rawle Alkins could be out up to three months after undergoing surgery for a broken right foot.

The school said Alkins had surgery Wednesday and his estimated return is 8-10 weeks after injuring his foot in voluntary team activities.

Arizona opens its season Wednesday, Nov. 1 with a home game against Eastern New Mexico. The Wildcats will open Pac-12 play against Arizona State on Dec. 30.

Alkins was expected to play a big role for the Wildcats after testing the NBA waters during the offseason.

The athletic 6-foot-5 guard was Arizona's third-leading scorer as a freshman last season, averaging 10.9 points and 4.9 rebounds. Alkins also made 44 3-pointers, second-most on the team.

