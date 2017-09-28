If you're craving a staycation with the flavor of Southern Arizona's finest, head to Loews Ventana Canyon!

Executive Chef Ken Harvey joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about the resort's new "Flavor by Loews" campaign.

We made Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast!

Cast Iron "Barrio Bread" French Toast Recipe

100 percent Organic Flour, Tucson Mesquite, Sonoran White Wheat Bourbon Barrel Aged Mesquite Syrup, Powdered Maple Syrup, Roasted Peaches, Vanilla Cream

What you need

6 thick slices bread

3 eggs

1 cup milk

1 orange juice

1 ounce Grand Marnier

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg seed

1 teaspoon vanilla bean bourbon soaked (optional)

4 ounces mixed berries

2 ounces powdered syrup

1 pound mesquite pods

1 gallon maple syrup

4 each peaches

salt to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 400, toss peaches in maple syrup, orange zest, roast for 8-12 minutes.

Beat together egg, milk, salt, spices and vanilla.

Heat a lightly oiled griddle or skillet over medium-high heat.

Dunk each slice of bread in egg mixture, soaking both sides. Place in pan, and cook on both sides until golden. Serve hot.

Spoon peaches over the top. Garnish with berries, cream, and powered Sugar.

