WATCH: Thursday Night GameTime from Casino Del Sol

KOLD News 13 Sports Director Damien Alameda will be live from Casino Del Sol for our live football preview show Thursday Night GameTime.
According to a news release from Pima Animal Care Center, this special event is in light of the challenges facing the 60-year-old facility in taking care of several sick dogs.
Arizona sophomore guard Rawle Alkins could be out up to three months after undergoing surgery for a broken right foot.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
The nation had its first look at a new tax plan proposed by President Donald Trump Wednesday morning. Tax experts say it could be the biggest tax law change the country has seen in decades.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
The founder of one of the world's most recognizable brands Hugh Hefner died Wednesday at age 91.
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.
Millions could be victims of identity theft from a credit card breach that occurred last week at Sonic.
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.
If you own an iPhone or your kids use one imagine this: You're in a public space and a lewd image appears on your phone and you have no idea where it came from, or even who sent it to you.
The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office says a Chalmette man brutally murdered his ex-wife with an ax as her mother begged for her daughter's life.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
