PACC hosts name-your-own-adoption-fee event

In order to create more space at the shelter, the Pima Animal Care Center is hosting a "name-your-own-adoption-fee" event from now until Sunday, Oct. 1.

According to a news release from PACC this special event is in light of the challenges facing the 60-year-old facility in taking care of several dogs that have developed an upper-respiratory infection, which has developed into pneumonia. The illness is treatable and common in shelter settings, but it requires intensive, complex, and around the clock care.

"We are proud that Pima County residents support us in being a lifesaving shelter," PACC Director, Kristen Auerbach, said in the release. "And right now, we need lifesavers to step up and help. We have nearly 400 dogs and more than 200 cats – most of whom are healthy and ready to go home right now. Please adopt, foster, or donate so we can focus our resources on saving the sick pets in our care."

The name your own adoption fee applies to dogs, puppies, cats and kittens at the main shelter at 4000 North Silverbell, as well as the five PetSmart locations. The standard $18 licensing fee will still apply to all adult dogs that are adopted.

All animals adopted at PACC come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and micro-chipped. They also receive a voucher for a free or low-cost vet visit.

Not able to adopt, but still want to help, click here to see what options are available.

PACC’s main shelter is open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend. For more information, visit pima.gov/animalcare.

