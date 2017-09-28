Pinal County authorities arrest man, shut down his drug lab

Following a two-month investigation, Pinal County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man and shut down his drug lab operation.
One man in the Cortaro Farms Road incident is in custody, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, while the second remains at large.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department received a call around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 about an older man trying to lure children into his vehicle, near Bullfinch Drive and Shearwater Drive, just south of Ajo Highway.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
The lawsuit, filed Monday, states that in October 2015, Kaetoya Watkins was hired to be a waitress at the Flowood location. After noticing the dress code policy before her first scheduled day of work, Watkins reportedly told the restaurant that her religion prevented her from wearing pants, as required by the dress code policy.
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children.
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.
A man saw the makeshift doormat outside the door of the bar over the weekend, took a picture, and posted it online, eventually getting into a heated argument with the bar owner on Facebook.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
