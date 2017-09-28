Pinal County authorities arrest man, shut down his drug lab

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) - Following a two-month investigation, Pinal County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man and shut down his drug lab operation.

Sheriff's officials say 43-year-old James Love allegedly was selling mushrooms, DMT and other synthetic drugs out of his Apache Junction home.

Love was indicted for possessing, trafficking and selling dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff's officials say Love's $10,000 lab operation was large and sophisticated.

Investigators served a search warrant and were able to seize all equipment found inside the home.

They say Love is expected to face addition charges for his manufacturing operation.

It was unclear Thursday if Love has a lawyer yet.

