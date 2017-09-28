PACC Name Your Own Adoption Fee - Tucson News Now

PACC Name Your Own Adoption Fee

Pima Animal Care Center desperately needs more kennel space, so they're offering a name-your-own adoption fee special through October first.  
They want community members to adopt healthy pets, so they can focus on animals sick with a stubborn respiratory illness, which we told you about this week on KOLD.  

PACC will honor the special at its Silverbell location and participating Petsmarts.  You can see the pets and get details here.

