Jack W. Harmon Elementary annual career day

Submitted by Angie Beauchene, Principal

Jack W. Harmon Elementary welcomed many professionals and colleges at the annual Career Day event on September 14 and 15.

Students attended many sessions hosted by Grand Canyon University, a nurse, a pilot, PCSO, the fire department and many others.

Harmon appreciates the community supporting our students as they learn about the endless possibilities in their future.

