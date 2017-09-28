Fuel wood permits available in October on Sierra Vista Ranger District

In need of firewood for the cooler weather and you live in the Sierra Vista area? Here's some information you should know.

Fuel wood permits are being offered by the Sierra Vista Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest for purchase, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11. According to a National Forest Service release. Maps of the areas where the wood can be taken will be provided along with the permit.

Wood in some areas may not be easily accessed from the road. Motorized vehicles are required to remain on National Forest System roads. Off-road and cross-country travel are prohibited.

No green firewood is available to be cut. The purpose of the fuel wood cutting program is to reduce hazardous fuel levels. Portions of the available fuel wood are residual material from previously conducted fuels reduction projects and include juniper and oak.

Black Oak, Border Area, Duquesne, and Highway 92 - The “standing dead” fuel wood cutting areas will be open Oct. 11 through Feb. 28, 2018. Permits will only available for purchase until Dec. 29. Standing dead fuel wood permits cost $25 per cord with a two-cord per household limit. Junipers and oaks less than 12 inches in diameter may be cut. Removal or cutting of dead wood larger in size is prohibited.

Canelo Hills, Mowry, Ash, and O’Donnell - “Dead and down” fuel wood permits may be obtained at no cost with a two-cord per household limit. The dead and down wood cutting areas will be open Oct. 11 through Feb. 28, 2018. Permits will be issued until Feb. 2, 2018.

Those interested in permits may do so in person at the Sierra Vista Ranger District Office, 4070 S. Avenida Saracino in Hereford, Arizona. Cash, credit card, check or money orders are accepted. All checks and money orders should be made out to “USDA Forest Service.” All sales are final.

For more information please contact the Sierra Vista Ranger District at (520) 378-0311. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

