Fuel wood permits available in October on Sierra Vista Ranger Di - Tucson News Now

Fuel wood permits available in October on Sierra Vista Ranger District

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Pablo/Buffer) (Source: Pablo/Buffer)
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

In need of firewood for the cooler weather and you live in the Sierra Vista area?  Here's some information you should know. 

Fuel wood permits are being offered by the Sierra Vista Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest for purchase, beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11.  According to a National Forest Service release.  Maps of the areas where the wood can be taken will be provided along with the permit. 

Wood in some areas may not be easily accessed from the road.  Motorized vehicles are required to remain on National Forest System roads. Off-road and cross-country travel are prohibited.

No green firewood is available to be cut.  The purpose of the fuel wood cutting program is to reduce hazardous fuel levels.  Portions of the available fuel wood are residual material from previously conducted fuels reduction projects and include juniper and oak. 

Black Oak, Border Area, Duquesne, and Highway 92 - The “standing dead” fuel wood cutting areas will be open Oct. 11 through Feb. 28, 2018.  Permits will only available for purchase until Dec. 29.  Standing dead fuel wood permits cost $25 per cord with a two-cord per household limit.  Junipers and oaks less than 12 inches in diameter may be cut.  Removal or cutting of dead wood larger in size is prohibited. 

Canelo Hills, Mowry, Ash, and O’Donnell - “Dead and down” fuel wood permits may be obtained at no cost with a two-cord per household limit. The dead and down wood cutting areas will be open Oct. 11 through Feb. 28, 2018. Permits will be issued until Feb. 2, 2018. 

Those interested in permits may do so in person at the Sierra Vista Ranger District Office, 4070 S. Avenida Saracino in Hereford, Arizona.  Cash, credit card, check or money orders are accepted.  All checks and money orders should be made out to “USDA Forest Service.”  All sales are final.  

For more information please contact the Sierra Vista Ranger District at (520) 378-0311.  Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • OVERTIME: Week 6 results, highlights

    OVERTIME: Week 6 results, highlights

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-09-29 03:37:02 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

    Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.

  • Days after bribery scandal breaks, Coach Sean Miller still silent

    Days after bribery scandal breaks, Coach Sean Miller still silent

    Thursday, September 28 2017 11:33 PM EDT2017-09-29 03:33:09 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tucson News Now headed back to campus, to Arizona Athletics to see about getting an interview with anyone, or to talk to the players on the basketball team to see if they had anything to say on the case or to fans.  All we heard was "No comment". 

    Tucson News Now headed back to campus, to Arizona Athletics to see about getting an interview with anyone, or to talk to the players on the basketball team to see if they had anything to say on the case or to fans.  All we heard was "No comment". 

  • PACC hosts name-your-own-adoption-fee event

    PACC hosts name-your-own-adoption-fee event

    Thursday, September 28 2017 9:48 PM EDT2017-09-29 01:48:40 GMT
    (Source: Pima County)(Source: Pima County)

    According to a news release from Pima Animal Care Center, this special event is in light of the challenges facing the 60-year-old facility in taking care of several sick dogs.  

    According to a news release from Pima Animal Care Center, this special event is in light of the challenges facing the 60-year-old facility in taking care of several sick dogs.  

    •   
Powered by Frankly