National Public Lands Day on Coronado National Forest

The Coronado National Forest is proud to participate in National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort for public lands on Saturday, Sept. 30. Most day-use fees across the Forest will be waived, and an event will take place the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.

In celebration of National Public Lands Day, fees will be waived at most day-use sites on the Forest. The fee-free program is managed in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act. Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers. Concessionaire-operated sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate.

Visitors to the Coronado National Forest are encouraged to contact the appropriate ranger district office to determine which recreation sites will have fees waived, and at which sites concessionaires will charge fees.

Douglas Ranger District - (520) 364-3468

Nogales Ranger District - (520) 281-2296

Sierra Vista Ranger District - (520) 378-0311

Safford Ranger District - (928) 428-4150

Santa Catalina Ranger District - (520) 749-8700

The Forest and Sky Island Alliance are also partnering to remove invasive grasses in Bear Canyon on Saturday, Sept. 30. Volunteers are needed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to work on the project which will aid in restoration of the area to a more natural setting and reduce competition between native and non-native, invasive plants for limited resources such as moisture and soil nutrients.

Participants should meet at 8 a.m. at the south end of the Safeway parking lot on the northeast corner of Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon Road. Volunteers are encouraged to wear sturdy, closed-toe shoes or boots; layered clothing and wide-brimmed hats; and to bring sunscreen, lunch and snacks. Tools (picks, shovels and pry bars), work gloves, supplemental drinking water and first aid equipment will be supplied. For more information, please contact Carianne at carianne@skyislandalliance.org.

