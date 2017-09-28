National Public Lands Day on Coronado National Forest

Tucson News Now headed back to campus, to Arizona Athletics to see about getting an interview with anyone, or to talk to the players on the basketball team to see if they had anything to say on the case or to fans. All we heard was "No comment".
Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
According to a news release from Pima Animal Care Center, this special event is in light of the challenges facing the 60-year-old facility in taking care of several sick dogs.
One man in the Cortaro Farms Road incident is in custody, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department, while the second remains at large.
Arizona sophomore guard Rawle Alkins could be out up to three months after undergoing surgery for a broken right foot.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.
