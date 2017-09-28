Days after bribery scandal breaks, Coach Sean Miller still silent

Statements released by UA President and the Arizona Board of Regents on the basketball scandal.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
Arizona sophomore guard Rawle Alkins could be out up to three months after undergoing surgery for a broken right foot.
The operation has resulted in charges for 10 people, including coaches from Auburn, Southern California, Arizona and Oklahoma State.
Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.
We went searching for answers and a response to the Federal investigation into Emanuel “Book” Richardson.
Tucson News Now headed back to campus, to Arizona Athletics to see about getting an interview with anyone, or to talk to the players on the basketball team to see if they had anything to say on the case or to fans. All we heard was "No comment".
Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Authorities said 16-year-old Sabrina Ray weighed less than 60 pounds at the time of her death, and newly released documents give insight to how her family was involved.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
In the midst of a movement started by professional and college athletes protesting during the national anthem, the Caddo and Bossier Parish school districts have issued starkly contrasting statements on how they will address student-athletes who choose to protest similarly.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.
Three people are in jail after police discovered a home where two children, including a baby, were living in deplorable conditions.
One person has been killed and three others injured after a car ran into a Taco Bell in Swainsboro.
