Days after bribery scandal breaks, Coach Sean Miller still silent

It has been two days and University of Arizona Men's Basketball head coach Sean Miller still has not spoken publicly about the arrest of his assistant "Book" Richardson on federal bribery charges.

Tucson News Now headed back to campus, to Arizona Athletics to see about getting an interview with anyone, or to talk to the players on the basketball team to see if they had anything to say on the case or to fans. All we heard was "No comment".

The communications office was also quiet on Thursday, after requests were made for interviews with Coach Sean Miller or Athletic Director Dave Heeke. Tucson News Now sent a request to the Arizona Athletics Communications Director, Jeremy Sharpe, requesting the interviews.

Their response: "We have yet to determine a time when Sean and/or Dave will visit with the media. Once that has been determined, we'll certainly make you all aware."

However one Coach Miller was heard from today, Archie Miller, Sean Miller's younger brother. He is now the Head Basketball Coach at Indiana University, but as many will remember Archie was on the sidelines here in AZ with his brother from 2009 to 2011.

The Indiana basketball team held their scheduled media day on Thursday, and addressed what is currently going on in college basketball.

"When it comes to Arizona obviously very proud for my family, and I have been able to talk to Sean only one time very briefly to add my support" said Archie Miller. "You know everyone is probably taking a step back everyone is a little bit reserved as you look at your own players and what not we have to remind them with great urgency to do things the right way."

