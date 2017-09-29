Arizona football player facing assault charge

An Arizona Wildcats football player has been arrested on an assault charge.

According to court documents from Pima County, Scottie Sheldon Young Jr. was arrested Wednesday, Sept. 27, on a misdemeanor charge of assault-knowingly causing injury.

Young, a freshman safety, has 20 tackles in four games this year for the Wildcats (2-2).

He appeared in court Thursday morning and was released. His next court appearance is an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The Daily Wildcat reported it was a domestic violence incident and the University of Arizona released the following statement.

"We're aware that Scottie Young was charged with a misdemeanor, as was the other party involved. We are working with the university's Dean of Students Office to gather more information."

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Young is from San Diego and prepped at Helix High School.

Young's arrest comes a year after running back Orlando Bradford was dismissed from the team after he was accused of domestic violence, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

