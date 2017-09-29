AZ Board of Regents approves funding for UA improvements

An Arizona Wildcats football player has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.
The Arizona Board of Regents has just approved millions in dollars of upgrades for several sports facilities on campus-- including the McKale Center.
Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman was hit by a school bus in the 7200 block of East Speedway Tuesday, Sep. 27.
In years past the event has started at 6th Ave and 7th Street near downtown. It will now start in the Barrio Hollywood neighborhood, on Grande just south of Speedway.
An Arkansas woman turned herself in amid reports that she raped children. Now, Cross County Sheriff's Deputies want to know if there are any more victims out there.
One child is in critical condition. The other is in stable condition with what sources said is a shoulder wound. Both of the victims are 3 years old.
