AZ Board of Regents approves funding for UA improvements - Tucson News Now

AZ Board of Regents approves funding for UA improvements

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Board of Regents has just approved millions in dollars of upgrades for several sports facilities on campus-- including the McKale Center.

The renovation proposal amounts to $66 million. which breaks down like this: 

Arizona Stadium gets $25 million to fix up the ground level seats, the east side of the stadium and other sources of frustration.  

$18 million goes to build an indoor football practice facility; $15 million is earmarked to rebuild the Hillebrand Aquatic Center, and $8 million for the softball stadium. 

McKale Center rounds out the list with $1.5 million for upgrades. 

The funding for the upgrades are coming from student fees, donors, and media rights revenue.

