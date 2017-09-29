OVERTIME: Bobcats too much for shorthanded Lancers

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.

Lancer star running backs Bijan Robinson (5) and Mario Padilla (7) missed the Cienega game due to injury.

Salpointe Catholic offensive stars Mario Padilla and Bijan Robinson were in shorts Thursday night in Vail due to injuries and the Lancers offense couldn’t find enough alternate firepower to compete with Cienega in a 30-20 loss.

The Bobcats (6-0) got rushing touchdowns from Jamarye Joiner and Thomas Webb Jr.

Terrell Hayward provided the highlight of the night late in the 3rd quarter with a 70-yard punt return touchdown to give the Bobcats a 24-13 lead.

He later added a 38-yard touchdown pass to Jerry White that came off a pitch from Joiner.

The Lancers (5-1) managed just a pair of Michael Sanchez field goals in the first half, as Salpointe trailed 17-6 at the break.

Gabe Madril and Arturo Alcaraz got Dennis Bene’s offense going in the second stanza with touchdown runs.

PJ Coco booted a 35-yard field for Cienega.

Salpointe Catholic travels to Walden Grove in Week 7. Cienega is at Sahuaro.

