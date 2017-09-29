Local hero leads Team USA at 2017 Invictus Games

A hero from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is leading Team USA at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

Air Force Captain Christy Wise says it's an honor to serve as co-captain and she will do anything to support other amputees and wounded warriors.

Wise had her right leg amputated after a boating accident in 2015. However, she's not letting it stop her from doing the things she loves. In this year's Invictus Games she's competing in things like track and field, cycling, rowing, and swimming.

She says she's not letting her circumstances define her life. She's even back in the cockpit flying. Now, she hopes the games will inspire everyone to live their best life.

"Just to everyone out there, we're living proof, obviously none of us wanted to lose legs or be in wheelchairs or have any of this happen to us but we're here we're still competing and living life. So if we can do it, you can!" said Wise.

As of last check, Wise earned two bronze medals for the 100 and 200 meter races.

There are a number of famous faces in Toronto right now and Wise got meet at least one. She posed for a picture with Prince Harry after winning a medal.

Prince Harry, of course, created an expanded international version of the games and is the face of the games.

This year’s Invictus Games wrap up Saturday, Sept. 30.

