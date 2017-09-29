Woman struck by vehicle, midtown intersection closed

Drivers should avoid the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in a midtown intersection on Friday morning, Sept. 29.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.

.@Tucson_Police say this intersection will be closed for at LEAST 2 hours. A woman has life threatening injuries after getting hit by a car. We are at Ft Lowell and Columbus #tucson pic.twitter.com/B4QM94E5F9 — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) September 29, 2017

The intersection is closed and drivers should avoid the area.

No further details were immediately available.

#UPDATE: A car vs pedestrian crash has CLOSED Columbus & Ft Lowell. Take Glenn/Alvernon. #Tucson pic.twitter.com/BRvQg8TU9O — Sasha Loftis (@SashaLoftis) September 29, 2017

TPD working a pedestrian struck by vehicle Columbus/Ft Lowell. Adult female pedestrian has life-threatening injury. Intersection CLOSED pic.twitter.com/bqLb6VZbSd — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) September 29, 2017

