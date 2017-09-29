Woman struck by vehicle, midtown intersection closed - Tucson News Now

breaking

Woman struck by vehicle, midtown intersection closed

By Tucson News Now Staff
Drivers should avoid the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. (Source: KOLD News 13) Drivers should avoid the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle in a midtown intersection on Friday morning, Sept. 29.

According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.

The intersection is closed and drivers should avoid the area. 

No further details were immediately available.

