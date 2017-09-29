Former UA football player reaches plea deal in domestic violence - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Former UA football player reaches plea deal in domestic violence case

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Orlando Bradford (Source: Tucson Police Department) Orlando Bradford (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A former University of Arizona football player accused of abusing two women has reached a plea deal.

Running back Orlando Bradford, who was dismissed from the team last year, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence on Friday, Sept. 29.

Bradford was taken into custody after entering his plea and is facing 2 to 7 1/2 years in prison. He will be sentenced Monday, Nov. 20.

Bradford was arrested Sept. 15,  2016 on three counts of domestic violence kidnapping and four counts of aggravated assault-domestic violence. He was kicked off the football team the same day.

Bradford's girlfriend told police Bradford attacked her and held her against her will.

The next day, another woman came forward and said Bradford had assaulted her multiple times in the past. 

Four additional aggravated assault charges were filed against Bradford.

Bradford, a true sophomore, is from Shreveport, LA.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • BREAKINGFormer UA football player reaches plea deal in domestic violence caseMore>>

  • Sports

    Sports

Powered by Frankly