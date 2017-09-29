President Trump delays flight to call IMPD officer injured in mo - Tucson News Now

President Trump delays flight to call IMPD officer injured in motorcade crash

By Carolyn Yaussy, Digital Content Producer
(Source: IMPD/Twitter) (Source: IMPD/Twitter)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN -

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said President Trump delayed the takeoff of Air Force One so he could call IMPD Officer Robert Turner who was injured in a motorcade crash.

IMPD was escorting the president back to the airport Wednesday Sep. 27 after the Indianapolis rally where Trump presented his tax reform proposal.

[READ MORE: Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain]

Fox 59 reported Officer Turner crashed his motorcycle, and suffered a broken ankle and a possible concussion.

