President Trump delays flight to call IMPD officer injured in motorcade crash

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police said President Trump delayed the takeoff of Air Force One so he could call IMPD Officer Robert Turner who was injured in a motorcade crash.

IMPD was escorting the president back to the airport Wednesday Sep. 27 after the Indianapolis rally where Trump presented his tax reform proposal.

[READ MORE: Trump plan promises huge tax cuts, but big questions remain]

Fox 59 reported Officer Turner crashed his motorcycle, and suffered a broken ankle and a possible concussion.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.