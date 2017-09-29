Heroin trafficking investigation nets five arrests, one suspect remains at large

Five people are facing drug trafficking charges after they were arrested in a Sierra Vista residence on Thursday, Sept. 28. Police are still looking for another suspect accused of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened in the early morning in the 1500 block of South Foothills Drive.

The Sheriff's Office and Sierra Vista Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence and seized heroin, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and ammunition.

The following suspects were booked into the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Jail:

Damien Long, 39, of Sierra Vista

Charges: Possession of narcotic drug for sale, possession of narcotic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia (six counts), misconduct involving weapons in drug offense, possession of a weapon being a prohibited possessor, use of a building to sell drugs

Jimmie Cole, 48, of Sierra Vista

Charge: Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ariane O'Conner, 38, of Sierra Vista

Charges: Felony arrest warrant for fraudulent scheme and artifices, possession of drug paraphernalia (five counts)

Kristen Barros, 38, of Sierra Vista

Charge: Felony arrest warrant for parole violation

Casey Claytor, 25, of Sierra Vista

Charges: Possession of drug paraphernalia (five counts), violation of probation

Louie Montoya, 18, of Sierra Vista is being sought on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone who has information about Montoya's whereabouts is asked to call the Cochise County Sheriff's Office at 432-9500. The information received can remain confidential. Do not approach Montoya if you see him.

