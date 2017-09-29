PCC football player killed, UA player injured in west-side crash

The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
The following schedules for southern Arizona high school teams were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
A Pima Community College football player was killed and an Arizona football player was seriously injured in a crash on Tucson's west side Thursday night.
A Pima Community College football player was killed and an Arizona football player was seriously injured in a crash on Tucson's west side Thursday night.
According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of South Foothills Drive.
According to a news release from the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, the arrests happened early Thursday morning in the 1500 block of South Foothills Drive.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
A former University of Arizona football player accused of abusing two women has reached a plea deal.
A former University of Arizona football player accused of abusing two women has reached a plea deal.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.
Price was under intense scrutiny for the high costs of private jets he chartered at taxpayer expense.
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
A Trumbull County teen admitted to having sex with a dog again, according to police.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.