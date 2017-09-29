PCC football player killed, UA player injured in west-side crash - Tucson News Now

PCC football player killed, UA player injured in west-side crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
A Pima Community College football player was killed and a University of Arizona football player was seriously injured in a crash on Tucson's west side Thursday night, Sept. 28.

Libby Howell, spokeswoman for Pima Community College, said fullback Jordan Waddell died in a crash near Greasewood and Anklam roads. Donovan Moore, a wide receiver at UA, suffered serious injuries.

Moore played two seasons at PCC and prepped at Tucson High School while Waddell, a sophomore, is from Florida.

Howell said the PCC Aztecs will wear Waddell's initials on their jerseys for the rest of the season. Their next game against Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher on Saturday, Oct. 7.

According to the Tucson Police Department, Waddell failed to stop for a red light and crashed into another vehicle. Moore was a passenger in Waddell's car.

The TPD said the driver of the other vehicle, a woman, suffered minor injuries.

"The investigation is ongoing to determine if any other factors played a role in this collision," the TPD said in a news release. "Additional information will be released as it becomes available."

