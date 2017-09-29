Jack W. Harmon Elementary Walk Your Child to School Day

Submitted by Angie Beauchene, Principal
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now)Jack W. Harmon Elementary will host its annual Walk Your Child to School Day event before school on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
This is a great way to enjoy physical activity with the family and community as well as lower traffic congestion before school.
