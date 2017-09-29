Combs High School to host the annual Community Football

Submitted by Brooke Davis, Principal

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Combs High School is proud to host the annual Community Football game for our elementary and middle school students and their families. This game is one of the best attended games at Combs High School each year.

One of the annual traditions of this is a canned food drive where the Combs elementary schools and the middle school have a competition for which school can collect the most canned and non-perishable foods.

This year our schools collected over 6,000 cans and packages of food for the Combs Community Food Bank.

The winning school who donated the most food and had the most students in attendance receives a visit from the high school students who present a full pep rally for the students and the staff.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.