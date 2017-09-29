National Night Out events across southern Arizona

SIERRA VISTA:

The Sierra Vista Police Department invites community members to enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun at the local National Night Out event in Veterans Memorial Park on Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hosted in partnership with the Sierra Vista Target store, the event brings together many area public safety organizations and community groups.

Attendees will get to see equipment, learn about programs, and participate in a variety of free activities. These include a dunk tank hosted by the Sierra Vista Unified School District, tug of war matches between public safety agencies, and canine demonstrations. SVPD Police Chief Adam Thrasher and Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels will be among the local officials doing a shift in the dunk tank.

“We always look forward to National Night Out because it’s an opportunity to interact with local residents in a fun, casual environment,” says Cpl. Tim Wachtel, SVPD public information officer. “We’re not just law enforcement officers; we’re also your friends and neighbors. Being active in the community is a key part of our mission.”

Sales of hot dogs, drinks, and chips will support Christmas with a Cop events in Sierra Vista and Benson.

TUCSON - WARD 3:

National Night Out 2017_1 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

ORO VALLEY:

The Oro Valley Police Department is inviting the public to its annual National Night Out at the Target Shopping Center at 10555 N. Oracle Road from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Since 1983, this special crime prevention event is held by communities across the United States focusing on safety. There will be exhibits and demonstrations along with music, prizes and various state, local and federal agencies.

Parents and children will learn about safety in regards to water, internet, poison, drugs and much more. Golder Ranch Fire District, Pima County Sheriff’s Department and others will also be at the event and will be a fun, family friendly environment.

For additional information, please contact Officer Sarah Leiner at (520) 696-6869.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.