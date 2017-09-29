El Rio calls on Congress to approve millions

Community health centers across the country are calling on Congress to take some action before the weekend wraps up and the federal government begins its new fiscal year.
Congress is at a crossroads on health care, but what's next _ more partisan conflict or cooperation?.
The Food and Drug Administration is requiring manufacturers of the most widely prescribed painkillers to provide extensive training to doctors in an ongoing effort to address the opioid addiction crisis.
It's flu shot time, and health officials are bracing for a potentially miserable fall and winter.
To resuscitate their push, Republicans would need to change opposing senators' minds, which they've tried unsuccessfully to do for months.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
An off-duty Mount St. Joseph University police officer who fired shots at a bank robber was justified in his actions, the Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday.
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.
Biloxi Police need your help identifying five women who stole more than $4,000 worth of panties and other items from Victoria's Secret at Edgewater Mall.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria tore into the cadet or cadets who wrote “go home n****r” on white boards outside classmates' rooms at the Prep School.
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?
