CHANGE OF PLANS: Cost forces PCSD to alter vehicle design

TOP: Dr. Brad Holt's winning design. BOTTOM: The new look for the Pima County Sheriff's Department's vehicles. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

In April, the Pima County Sheriff's Department announced its "Design a Sheriff Vehicle" contest.

One month later, four designs were selected and the public was asked to vote.

Dr. Brad Holt's design won in a landslide.

Fast forward four months and there's been a slight change of plan.

On Friday, Sept. 29, the PCSD said they had to change the design due to costs.

"When it came time to finalize the design and crunch the numbers, we realized that moving forward with his design was not fiscally responsible," the PCSD said in a news release. "We tried to remain true to the spirit of his submission ... while reducing costs."

The new look for the Pima County Sheriff's Department's vehicles. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

Sheriff Mark Napier's vehicle will be the first to get the new design and other vehicles will be rolled out after that.

As for the prize, Holt can choose from a training day with SWAT, ride in helicopter, lunch with Sheriff Napier or a ride-a-long with a public information officer.

"We are grateful to Dr. Holt for his winning design and we look forward to him claiming his prize," the PCSD wrote on Facebook.



