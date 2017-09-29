Douglas police asking for public's help identifying a robbery suspect

Suspect in armed robbery still on the loose. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

Suspect in armed robbery still on the loose. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10.

According to a DPD release, officers responded to a robbery call at 1:36 a.m. Sept. 10, at a Circle K at 730 F. Avenue in Douglas. They arrived on scene and learned that two men had entered the store and one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the clerk demanding money from the register.

One of the suspects, identified as 17-year-old Dave Ahumada was arrested on Sept. 20 in Phoenix, according to the release, after a felony warrant was issued for the armed robbery. Ahumada was indicted was indicted by a Grand Jury in Cochise County on Sept. 20.

The second suspect, pictured in the photo in red is still outstanding.

Anyone with information on the suspect in red is asked to call the Douglas Police Department at (520) 417-7550, those who prefer to remain anonymous, can call the crime check line at (520) 417-7520.

CRIME COVERAGE: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.