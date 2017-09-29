Pima County 4th Annual Anti-graffiti Poster Contest starts Oct. 1

Pima County is calling on all young artists to help with an upcoming contest, the 4th Annual Taking Action Against Graffiti (TAAG) Poster contest.

Artists are encouraged to submit artwork "that conveys an effective anti-graffiti message" to use on posters for distribution at public libraries, schools, and community events around Pima County.

The art contest is for artists ages 9 to 18 and the deadline for entries is Oct. 1 to Oct. 30 (at 5 p.m.). Here are a few guidelines for the contest:

Only one art work can be submitted per person.

Artwork can be realistic or abstract and must be suitable for all audiences and contain no obscenities or profanity.

Submitted art work will not be returned.

The submitted art work will be judged on its creativity, originality, visual impact and communication of the effect graffiti has on our community.

A four-member committee of Pima County staff will review all entries and select one finalist from each of five age groups: 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, and 17-18.

After that, a three-member panel of community leaders will select the winner from the five finalists. In the event a finalist cannot be selected from each age group, five finalists will be selected from all entries received.

The winning design will be awarded a prize worth up to $100 and will be used on TAAG posters. A prize worth up to $25 will also be awarded to each of the four runners-up.

For more information and contest rules, please go to www.pima.gov/graffiti or contact Shara Cañez at (520)724-6327 or Shara.Canez@pima.gov.

2017 Poster by Tucson News Now on Scribd

Anti Graffiti Winner Poster 2016v2 by Tucson News Now on Scribd

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.