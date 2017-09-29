Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandal - Tucson News Now

Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandal

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department.

Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.  

While Tucson News Now was at McKale, one player headed into the building and we stopped assistant basketball coach Mark Phelps, to see if he had anything to say. 

Here is how the conversation went: 

"To get an interview you need to request one through our communications department," said Phelps. 

How is coach Miller doing?

Again Phelps said, "Like I said to get interview you need to request it through our communications department."

Anything you want to say to Wildcat fans?

Once more from Phelps "Like I said to get interview you need to request it through our communications department."

The answers to our question right now are not what we're looking for. We will continue to ask those question until we get some answers.  

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandalMore>>

  • Sports

    Sports

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandal

    Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandal

    Friday, September 29 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-09-30 02:12:20 GMT

    Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department. Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.   

    Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department. Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.   

  • Douglas police asking for public's help identifying a robbery suspect

    Douglas police asking for public's help identifying a robbery suspect

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-09-30 01:46:39 GMT
    Suspect in armed robbery still on the loose. (Source: Douglas Police Department)Suspect in armed robbery still on the loose. (Source: Douglas Police Department)

    The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10. 

    The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10. 

  • breaking

    Woman struck by vehicle in midtown dies

    Woman struck by vehicle in midtown dies

    Friday, September 29 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-09-30 01:24:19 GMT
    Drivers should avoid the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)Drivers should avoid the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. (Source: KOLD News 13)

    According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. 

    According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly