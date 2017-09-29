Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandal

Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department.

Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.

While Tucson News Now was at McKale, one player headed into the building and we stopped assistant basketball coach Mark Phelps, to see if he had anything to say.

Here is how the conversation went:

"To get an interview you need to request one through our communications department," said Phelps.

How is coach Miller doing?

Again Phelps said, "Like I said to get interview you need to request it through our communications department."

Anything you want to say to Wildcat fans?

Once more from Phelps "Like I said to get interview you need to request it through our communications department."

The answers to our question right now are not what we're looking for. We will continue to ask those question until we get some answers.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.