Silence still from UA Athletics days after scandal

Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department. Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.
A Pima Community College football player was killed and an Arizona football player was seriously injured in a crash on Tucson's west side Thursday night.
A former University of Arizona football player accused of abusing two women has reached a plea deal.
An Arizona Wildcats football player has been arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge.
Things have been pretty quiet outside of McKale, except for the separate statements released by the university and the athletics department. Friday, Sept. 29 marks the fourth day of trying to get an on camera response to the FBI investigation.
The Douglas Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a convenience store robbery that took place on Sunday, Sept. 10.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, the woman was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department said due to costs, it can't use Dr. Brad Holt's design for their vehicles.
Week 6 of the high school football season features 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Erin Macke left two 12-year-olds and a 6- and 7-year-old alone in the apartments while she took a vacation to Germany.
Multiple law enforcement agencies are conducting a death investigation in Murrells Inlet after the body of a woman was found onboard a boat shortly after a fire at a bait shop on the marshwalk.
Officers said they found a woman lying face down next to her eyeballs Wednesday night.
The letter includes racial slurs, said bicycles were thrown in a dumpster to teach the girls a lesson and the author wrote, "I hate children, thanks for giving me more reason."
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.
The driver charged with killing one and injuring four others at a Swainsboro Taco Bell made his first court appearance Friday morning in Emanuel County.
President Donald Trump is defending his response to Puerto Rico's hurricane destruction and says "big decisions" are coming on the cost of rebuilding the island.
