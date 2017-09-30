Possible active shooter situation at Air Force Academy - Tucson News Now

Possible active shooter situation at Air Force Academy

By Tucson News Now Staff
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) -

The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.

Authorities said the academy in Colorado was placed on lockdown at around 10 p.m. (Arizona time), and that text messages were sent to airmen warning them of the incident.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there have been no reported injuries or shots fired

The Gazette in Colorado Springs reported that security forces said they believed the incident was taking place at the academy’s prep school.

Earlier this week the Air Force Academy leader delivered a stern message in a speech to cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students at the prep school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

