Possible active shooter situation at Air Force Academy

The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.

Authorities said the academy in Colorado was placed on lockdown at around 10 p.m. (Arizona time), and that text messages were sent to airmen warning them of the incident.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, there have been no reported injuries or shots fired

Mil personnel & LE are clearing dorms including knocking on doors to check on cadets on USAFA. No reported injuries or shots fired. pic.twitter.com/evxP89FeGi — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 30, 2017

The Gazette in Colorado Springs reported that security forces said they believed the incident was taking place at the academy’s prep school.

Earlier this week the Air Force Academy leader delivered a stern message in a speech to cadets after someone wrote racial slurs on message boards outside the dorm rooms of five black students at the prep school.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

