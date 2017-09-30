BREAKING: Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash near UA campus - Tucson News Now

BREAKING: Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash near UA campus

By Tucson News Now Staff
The man who was hit Saturday suffered life-threatening injuries (Source: TPD).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department.

Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.

She said preliminary reports show that the man was still on the sidewalk when he was hit. The man suffered life-threatening injuries.

As of 7:45 p.m. investigators did not have a description of the vehicle. Bay said the intersection is a popular area, so she encouraged anyone with information about the crime to call 911 or report it anonymously through 88-CRIME.

Officers received the first 911 call about the situation just before 6:30 p.m., according to Bay.

