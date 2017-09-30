BREAKING: Pedestrian hurt in hit-and-run crash near UA campus

A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.
A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, Jezzelyn Lankisch was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, Jezzelyn Lankisch was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.
The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.
Week 6 of the high school football season featured 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
Week 6 of the high school football season featured 16 games involving teams from southern Arizona.
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.
The students said after the anthem, head coach Ronnie Mitchem told them to take off their uniforms and then kicked them off the team.
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.
Human remains were found in a wooded area off Nicholson Drive Friday night. Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say the remains are possibly those of missing 21-year-old LSU student, Michael Nickelotte, who went missing on September 18.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?
When you come across an injured wild animal while driving, what should you do?