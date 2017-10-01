Rep. McSally starts AZ Trail hike on National Public Lands Day - Tucson News Now

Rep. McSally starts AZ Trail hike on National Public Lands Day

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
Boy Scouts and local high school students joined McSally for the hike (Source: Tucson News Now). Boy Scouts and local high school students joined McSally for the hike (Source: Tucson News Now).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Congresswoman Martha McSally traded in her business attire for shorts and a long sleeved t-shirt. She's on a mission to accomplish something that has never been done by any member of Congress. Her goal is to hike every mile of the Arizona Trail.

The trail begins at the Mexico border and goes all the way north to the Utah state line, for a total of 800 miles.

Rep. McSally began her first part of the trail at Montezuma Canyon. She was joined by the Arizona Trail Association, the boys scouts and some Bisbee High School students.

The trip for the group began with a hike down some steep terrain, 1.8 miles. Until the crew got to the trail marker. A stop for a few minutes for pictures and then it was back up the mountain. A steep climb up 1.8 miles.

Congresswoman McSally made it back. She finished her first portion of the Arizona Trail. Now all she has left to due is the other 798.2 miles of the trail.

