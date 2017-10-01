Rep. McSally starts AZ Trail hike on National Public Lands Day

A man was hit by a car Saturday evening near the University of Arizona, according to the Tucson Police Department. Sergeant Kim Bay with TPD said the suspected vehicle involved in the situation near 6th Street and Park Avenue drove away from the scene.
Congresswoman Martha McSally traded in her business attire for shorts and a long sleeved t-shirt. She's on a mission to accomplish something that has never been done by any member of Congress.
According to Tucson Police Department Sgt. Kim Bay, Jezzelyn Lankisch was struck at the intersection of North Columbus Boulevard and East Fort Lowell Road.
A local Lyft driver is speaking out after he was robbed by two of his passengers. The thieves made off with the engagement ring he just bought for his fiancé.
The Air Force Academy confirmed reports late Friday night of a possible shooter on academy grounds.
